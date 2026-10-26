LPG price 'may fall further' as supplies 'resume' via Pakistan-Iran border

LPG tankers passing through Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, Balochistan, June 18, 2025. — AFP

Importer says 400 LPG containers enter Pakistan via Taftan border.

Says Gabd border facilitates entry of 1,300 LPG containers.

Senator calls for swift clearance of LPG tankers.



QUETTA: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies from Iran have resumed through the Pakistan-Iran border, easing prices, with an importer saying rates could fall further if supplies continue uninterrupted.

“LPG prices have already been affected [fall] by the resumption of supplies from Iran,” said Shaukat Isa Zai, an LPG importer, adding that the wholesale and retail rates could decrease further.

Zai said that around 400 LPG containers entered Pakistan through the Taftan border and 1,300 through the Gabd border over the past two days.

Separately, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir welcomed the reopening of the Gabd and Rimdan border crossings for trade between Pakistan and Iran, saying the benefits should reach consumers through lower LPG prices and improved availability.

“With winter approaching, fuel availability is important for the cold and remote areas of Balochistan,” the senator said.

He urged the relevant authorities to ensure the swift clearance of LPG tankers to improve supplies. He also called for effective monitoring to prevent hoarding and profiteering.

The development came a day after Iran confirmed that its border with Pakistan remained open and that there were no restrictions on the export of Iranian goods, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to the country.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam had issued the clarification amid reports concerning the closure of the Iranian border, saying Tehran had imposed no restrictions on exports to Pakistan.

“Iran’s borders with all its neighbouring countries remain open,” the envoy had said in a statement on X.