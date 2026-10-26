Chris Brown receives sentence over Don Julio bottle attack

Chris Brown will not have to go to prison for an attack at a London nightclub, but the singer has still received a serious punishment from the court.

The case goes back to May 2023, when he attacked a man at a private club in Mayfair.

The 37 year old singer appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to learn his sentence.

The court heard that Brown hit Abraham Diaw, a former friend, twice on the head with a tequila bottle during an argument on the dancefloor.

CCTV footage of the incident was shown during the hearing. It showed Brown hitting Diaw before more punches were thrown and he was pulled away.

READ MORE: Chris Brown crashes out after abuse claims resurface: 'I'll be the villain'

Diaw was taken to hospital after the attack. He was treated for a head injury and a knee injury.

A later scan also found serious damage to a ligament in his left knee.

The judge said hitting someone on the head with a glass bottle was “plainly dangerous” because it could have caused much worse injuries.

Brown received an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

This means he does not have to go to prison unless he breaks the conditions of his sentence.

His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, received a four month suspended sentence.

Both men must also pay £1,500 each in court costs.