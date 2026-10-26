Michael B. Jordan's ‘Miami Vice' faces unexpected setback during filming

Filming for Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler’s new movie Miami Vice '85 took an unexpected turn after a man allegedly threatened a crew member with a knife in Brooklyn, New York.



The incident reportedly happened late on Friday, October 23.

According to TMZ, a 23 year old man named Alex Perez entered the filming area and got into an argument with a 43 year old member of the crew.

Things became more serious when Perez allegedly pulled a large butcher knife from his sweatshirt pocket.

Footage shared by TMZ reportedly showed a production worker leading him away from the area before the knife appeared.

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Police arrived at the scene and arrested Perez at around 11:17 pm. Officers also took the knife away.

Thankfully, no one was reported injured during the incident.

However, the situation still affected the movie’s production, as filming reportedly stopped for the rest of the night.

Perez was charged with threatening someone with a weapon and possessing a weapon illegally.

There is no report suggesting that Jordan or Butler was directly involved in the incident.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick and F1. Jordan plays detective Ricardo Tubbs, while Butler takes on the role of his partner, Sonny Crockett.

Miami Vice '85 is expected to arrive in cinemas on May 19, 2028.