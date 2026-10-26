 
Geo News

Michael B. Jordan's ‘Miami Vice' faces unexpected setback during filming

Miami Vice '85 is expected to arrive in cinemas on May 19

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 26, 2026

Michael B. Jordans ‘Miami Vice faces unexpected setback during filming

Filming for Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler’s new movie Miami Vice '85 took an unexpected turn after a man allegedly threatened a crew member with a knife in Brooklyn, New York.

The incident reportedly happened late on Friday, October 23.

According to TMZ, a 23 year old man named Alex Perez entered the filming area and got into an argument with a 43 year old member of the crew.

Things became more serious when Perez allegedly pulled a large butcher knife from his sweatshirt pocket.

Footage shared by TMZ reportedly showed a production worker leading him away from the area before the knife appeared.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan raises eyebrows with messy look at star-studded gala

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Perez at around 11:17 pm. Officers also took the knife away.

Thankfully, no one was reported injured during the incident.

However, the situation still affected the movie’s production, as filming reportedly stopped for the rest of the night.

Perez was charged with threatening someone with a weapon and possessing a weapon illegally.

There is no report suggesting that Jordan or Butler was directly involved in the incident.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick and F1. Jordan plays detective Ricardo Tubbs, while Butler takes on the role of his partner, Sonny Crockett.

Miami Vice '85 is expected to arrive in cinemas on May 19, 2028.

Make us preferred on Google
Chris Brown receives sentence over Don Julio bottle attack
Chris Brown receives sentence over Don Julio bottle attack
Jeremy Clarkson reveals what he really thinks of Kim Kardashian at US Grand Prix
Jeremy Clarkson reveals what he really thinks of Kim Kardashian at US Grand Prix
Jim Davidson makes first official appearance with beauty Queen girlfriend Maria
Jim Davidson makes first official appearance with beauty Queen girlfriend Maria
Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert
Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is too afraid to take ADHD medication
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is too afraid to take ADHD medication
Trump passes bizarre remark about Nicki Minaj's body as she joins rally
Trump passes bizarre remark about Nicki Minaj's body as she joins rally
Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video
Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video
Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son
Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son