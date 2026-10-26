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Meta plans to raise $35 billion to fund its AI ambitions

Facebook's parent company also announces plans to launch additional stock offering of up to $60 billion

By
Reuters
|

Published October 26, 2026

Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebooks new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. — Reuters
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Meta plans to raise $35 billion through a stock offering to fund the development of its artificial intelligence, according to documents released Monday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Facebook's parent company also announced plans to launch an additional stock offering of up to $60 billion, at a date yet to be determined.

The fundraising comes days after Meta created a new class of non-voting shares that it said would give it greater flexibility to raise capital as it competes in AI.

Chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom, all major suppliers to the AI data centre boom, have indicated interest in buying up to $5 billion of the common stock offered, Meta said, though those indications are not binding.

The company has been spending aggressively to build out its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and investors are looking for signs that the investments are paying off.

Because the new shares carry no voting rights, Meta can issue them without diluting the voting control held by founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Google parent Alphabet recently raised $85 billion through equity offerings to fund its own AI data centre expansion.

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