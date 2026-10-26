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British-Pakistani racing star secures Ferrari deal for protege

Ahmed is known for proudly waving the flag of Pakistan across the world in the Formula racing circuit

By
Murtaza Ali Shah
|

Published October 26, 2026

British-Pakistani racing driver and motorsport entrepreneur Enaam Ahmed (right) pictured with his protege Daniel Miron Lorente (centre) in this undated image. — Insatgram/daniel.mironlorente
British-Pakistani racing driver and motorsport entrepreneur Enaam Ahmed (right) pictured with his protege Daniel Miron Lorente (centre) in this undated image. — Insatgram/daniel.mironlorente

LONDON: British-Pakistani racing driver and motorsport entrepreneur Enaam Ahmed has achieved another major milestone in his career by securing a place at the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy for his young protégé, Daniel Miron Lorente, following a year of intensive coaching, mentoring and driver development.

The agreement represents a significant achievement for Ahmed, who has been personally managing, coaching and developing the talented young racing driver over the past 12 months through his driver development programme.

Ahmed had successfully negotiated the agreement with Ferrari Driver Academy, which develops promising young motorsport talent with the ambition of preparing drivers for the highest levels of international racing, including Formula 1. The racing star announced it on social media.

The young driver has already enjoyed considerable success under Ahmed's guidance, with the pair winning this year's Champions of the Future series, a major international karting championship featuring some of the world's most promising young racing talents.

Ahmed’s long-term ambition is to help Lorente progress through the competitive motorsport ladder and potentially secure a Formula 1 seat with Ferrari, he said.

Ahmed is known for proudly waving the flag of Pakistan across the world in the Formula racing circuit. He became the first ever Pakistani to be a World Champion in Karting, beating the records of Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

He is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first-ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan, beating the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.

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