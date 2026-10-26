Pakistan will defend Saudi Arabia with 'full force', says defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif gestures during an event. — AFP/File

Asif vows full support for Saudi defence.

Minister points to regional efforts for peace.

Says talks may help prevent wider conflict.

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Pakistan will defend Saudi Arabia with “full force”, stressing that the kingdom’s defence is as important to Islamabad as protecting its own territory.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, Asif made the remarks while discussing regional diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Türkiye amid tensions involving the Houthis.

“It is incumbent upon us that we defend Saudi Arabia,” the defence minister said, after Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir joined senior officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Tehran , where the four countries agreed to continue dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation.

Referring to attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, he added: “We will defend Saudi Arabia with full force.”

Asif said Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia went beyond formal agreements and Islamabad would extend its full support to Riyadh.

“Just as the defence of Pakistan is paramount, the defence of Saudi Arabia is equally paramount for us,” he said.

The minister also referred to an agreement under which, he said, three countries had made a written commitment to jointly respond whenever there was a threat covered by the pact.

“God willing, now that three countries are involved, by agreement also, we will defend each other’s territory against any foreign aggression,” he said.

Regional peace efforts

Asif was responding to a question about a meeting in Tehran involving Pakistan’s army chief, the Saudi defence minister and Turkiye’s intelligence chief, and whether the discussions were linked to Houthi attacks or the possibility of a wider conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The defence minister said his assessment was that the initiative was more closely related to developments concerning Saudi Arabia, though the possibility of US action was also likely discussed.

“America, definitely, that would also have been discussed — it’s not as if it wasn’t discussed,” he said.

Asif said the presence of senior Saudi and Turkish officials in Tehran indicated the significance of the diplomatic engagement, adding that the initiative had been made possible following efforts by the field marshal.

He said he believed some progress had been achieved and expressed hope that peace could be established through Iran’s efforts and the involvement of other countries.

He also referred to the repeated targeting of Riyadh airport and attempts to attack the Haramain Sharifain, calling such actions “very unfortunate”.

‘Some sort of conclusion’

The defence minister said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries within the security framework had been engaged in efforts to reduce tensions.

“My view is that we have arrived at some sort of conclusion that can fulfil the requirements to stop this war,” he said.

Asif said he remained “slightly guarded” about the outcome but hoped greater clarity would emerge following statements issued by Iran and the countries involved in the talks.

He also said diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan’s leadership were “yielding results”, adding that there was a possibility of progress over tensions involving the United States towards creating a peaceful situation.