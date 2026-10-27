Karachi's Ayesha Hassan wins gold medal at powerlifting championship in Nepal

Powerlifter Ayesha Hassan performs a deadlift during an international powerlifting championship in Nepal.— Reporter

KARACHI: Powerlifter Ayesha Hassan has made Pakistan proud by winning a gold medal in the Masters Category 1 at an international powerlifting championship in Nepal.

Her achievement reflects her dedication, hard work and determination.

With intensive training and guidance from her coach, Usman, Ayesha has demonstrated that Pakistani women can excel in strength sports on the international stage.

Usman’s OSM Fitness has played an important role in supporting Ayesha’s training and helping her reach this level of performance.

Powerlifter Ayesha Hassan performs a bench press during an international powerlifting championship in Nepal.— Reporter

Powerlifting is an international strength sport in which competitors perform three lifts: the squat, bench press and deadlift.

Under the International Powerlifting Federation’s rules, athletes compete in age and bodyweight categories, allowing performances to be assessed among competitors in the same divisions.

The federation’s Masters I category covers athletes aged 40 to 49, although the classification used at Hassan’s event should be confirmed with its organisers.

Hassan’s victory, which has also received coverage from Pakistani news channels, is a proud moment for Karachi and Pakistan.

Her achievement can serve as an inspiration to women aspiring to compete in strength sports and pursue excellence in athletics.