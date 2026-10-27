Riyadh urges Iran crisis parties to negotiate, warns against renewed military escalation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei during a meeting with the chief of the Defence Forces of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2026. — Reuters

Makkah pact delegation meets Iranian president, senior officials in Tehran

Member states seek stronger regional cooperation on peace, security.

Talks come amid Hormuz tensions, US blockade, and Houthi attacks.



Saudi Arabia has called on parties to the regional crisis to engage constructively in diplomatic efforts and open channels for negotiations, as a delegation from the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement countries held talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and representatives of the agreement's member countries was part of efforts to ease tensions, promote dialogue and support mediation by Qatar and Pakistan.

“The Kingdom looks forward to the positive and practical engagement of the parties to the crisis with the outcomes of this visit,” the ministry said, referring to the talks and the ongoing diplomatic efforts by Doha and Islamabad.

It stressed the importance of opening “channels of negotiation to prevent a return to military escalation in the region” and paving the way for an agreement that would bring the crisis to an end and secure peace and stability.

The ministry also reaffirmed the “pivotal role” of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement countries in strengthening regional security and stability and working with other countries to promote peace.

The Tehran meeting brought together Prince Khalid, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

The officials met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior Iranian officials, including Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The talks marked the first high-level meeting between Iran and the three countries since Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August.

The discussions came amid a wider regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which has spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Regional security concerns include renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the US blockade of Iranian ports.

On Monday, the Houthis claimed drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's East-West crude oil pipeline pumping stations and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported attacks.

Saudi Arabia said the Tehran initiative was intended to complement the mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, with the aim of resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy rather than renewed military confrontation.