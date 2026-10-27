Jimmy Kimmel's late night show gets major update amid cancellation talks

Jimmy Kimmel may not be going anywhere just yet.

The late-night host and ABC are reportedly aligned on extending his contract through 2028, with negotiations now focused on hammering out the final details.

According to Rob Shutter, both sides want the partnership to continue, and neither is looking for a dramatic late-night exit.

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“Jimmy wants to stay, and ABC wants to keep him. Neither side is looking for an exit,” an insider shared. “They agree on the big picture. Now they’re working through the details to get the deal over the finish line.”

If finalized, the extension would keep Kimmel on ABC through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s current term, giving the comedian more time to mix political commentary with his signature late-night humour.

“There’s a shared understanding that they want this to continue through 2028,” a source said. “The conversations are about getting the terms right, not about whether Jimmy belongs at ABC.”

The deal has not been signed yet, but insiders suggest the talks are progressing, with both parties keen to reach an agreement.

“This is about fine-tuning the contract,” another insider shared. “Both sides know what they want. Now they have to make the details work.”

For ABC, keeping Kimmel would mean holding on to one of its most recognisable late-night faces.

Read More: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show comes to an end?

For the host, it would offer more job security during a period when political jokes are practically writing themselves.

Still, until the paperwork is signed, the 2028 plan remains a reported possibility rather than a done deal.