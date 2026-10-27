Govt makes public record of Toshakhana gifts received by PM Shehbaz, others

This undated images shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP

Shehbaz received over 36 gifts between July and September.

Cabinet Division works out value of gifts deposited in Toshakhana.

President Zardari deposits 7 gifts in Toshakhana during the period.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deposited more than three dozen gifts in the Toshakhana between July and September, including 1,000 grams of fine gold received from Kyrgyzstan, according to information released by the Cabinet Division.

The division said all gifts received by the prime minister during foreign visits had been deposited in the Toshakhana, while their valuations were being determined, The News reported on Tuesday.

The list of gifts also includes one box containing 1000-gram fine gold, which was deposited in the Toshakhana on September 8 this year.

The prime minister received this valuable gift during his official visit to Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 2. The gifts received by the prime minister include a handmade silk carpet, a shield, a plate, a tie, a set of cufflink, a calligraphy, a model of Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), a handmade carpet, two wool and silk carpets, a handmade souvenir (stine), a painting of SKY47, a wall hanging, a handmade decoration ((glass Belarusian), a wooden plate and a model of SC of Bangladesh, a ceramic vase, two scarfs, four olive oil, small soaps and traditional perfume with Oud, one box (Khyrgyzaltyn) 1,000 gram fine gold, a model of car, a Kyrgyz style large blanket, a ceremonial vase, books in small bag and a large size crystal shield, a bronze vase, a handkerchief, handmade carpets, two Islamic prayer beads, six cups with saucers and one table clock.

President Asif Ali Zardari received only seven gifts, which include two carpets, an archery set, a musical instrument, a Faisal Mosque frame, a chess set and a decoration piece.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other Cabinet members, including Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and others and senior officials, also received gifts during this period, which were deposited in the Toshakhana.

The federal government has tightened rules governing gifts received by the public office-holders by notifying the Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Rules, 2026 in September this year, according to which all existing and future gifts to be received in the Toshakhana shall be disposed of through an open auction by the Cabinet Division, with the approval of the committee headed by Federal Secretary Cabinet Division.

The committee may seek expert advice, where required, in the discharge of its responsibilities. Any gift received by a public office holder, or a private person as part of an official delegation, shall invariably be declared and deposited by the recipient in the Toshakhana, as required under Section 3 of the Act, within 30 days of receipt of the gift or thirty days from the date of return of the recipient to Pakistan in case of a foreign visit, or within sixty days in case the gift is required to be shipped to Pakistan separately from the recipient.

Except the head of state and the head of government, all public office-holders, and private persons forming part of an official delegation are discouraged from accepting gifts for themselves or their families, from any local or foreign dignitary, person or company with whom they engage in connection with official business.

However, under circumstances where it is not possible to decline the acceptance of such gift because of diplomatic norms or cultural sensitivities or without offending the person making the gift, the gift shall be deposited in the Toshakhana under the provisions of Section 3 of the Act and in the manner prescribed under these rules.

The proceeds of auctions shall be deposited in a separate account and utilised for promoting female primary education in the most backward areas of the country.