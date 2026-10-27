Princess Kate reaches out to US billionaire for powerful alliance

Princess Kate and US billionaire's secret power summit's details have been laid bare.

What happened behind closed doors earlier this month was far more than a meeting.

In a private discussion with US billionaire Melinda Gates, the Princess of Wales forged a powerful, personal alliance — two mothers, two titans, united by one life-changing mission.

It wasn't about titles or billions. It was about childhood. And now that the details are out, it's clear this quiet conversation could be the beginning of a revolution for children everywhere.

Melinda French Gates and the Princess examined potential joint initiatives between Pivotal and The Royal Foundation to help young people build essential confidence, resilience and a sense of belonging.

Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood, said: "Building on the work of Heads Together, The Centre for Early Childhood, Pivotal's focus in the United States and the efforts of many others across the field, we considered what more could be done to strengthen young people's wellbeing, belonging and ability to thrive throughout life."

He added: "What gave the session particular energy was a shared belief that while today's children face considerable challenges, they also carry extraordinary potential. With supportive relationships, a sense of belonging and opportunities to discover who they are and what they might contribute, every young person can build the confidence, resilience and sense of purpose they need for the future.

"We are so grateful for the vision, ambition and commitment that both The Princess and Melinda bring to this work. Their leadership reflects a belief that change is possible, and that investing in the healthy development of children and young people is one of the most powerful investments we can make for our world today and tomorrow."

"Over the coming months, partnering with Melinda and Pivotal, we will be exploring how The Royal Foundation might build on this work in practical ways," he continued. "At a time of division, disconnection and uncertainty, it has never been more important to help young people build the foundations for life."

The Centre for Early Childhood hosted a meeting in London on October 8.