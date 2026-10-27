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Did Ozzy Osbourne sense his death was near?

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Did Ozzy Osbourne sense his death was near?
Did Ozzy Osbourne sense his death was near?

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her last moments with her late husband Ozzy Osbourne sharing the touching words he said to her the night he died.

The Black Sabbath singer passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76. After 43 years of marriage, Sharon is still learning how to live without the person she called the love of her life.

Sharon reveale in a new interview with the BBC that she visit Ozzy's grave every day, adding that losing him is not something a person can simply get over with but she is trying to find a way to live with the pain.

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She, however, also shared beautiful memory from their final night together revealing that Ozzy woke up during the night and asked her to kiss him twice.

After she kissed him, he asked her to hold him tightly.

Sharon, moreover, did as he asked, making their final moments together even more emotional to remember than anyone can think of.

Their daughter Kelly Osbourne, on the other hand, also talked about family's loss as well as she thanked fans for sending flowers, gifts and messages after her father's death.

She described the past year as the hardest of her life adding that losing her father changed her forever.

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