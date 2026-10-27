Sindh Assembly has put 'full stop' to new province debate: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari interacts with the media at Spencer Eye Hospital in Karachi’s Lyari on October 27. — X/MediaCellPPP

Bilawal denies consultations on 28th Amendment.

Says Sindh’s elected representatives have spoken.

Urges Centre to focus attention on Karachi.



KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday the Sindh Assembly had put a “full stop” to the issue of creating a new province in Sindh, reiterating that only the province’s people could decide its future.

Speaking at an event in Karachi, Bilawal also denied that the federal government had held any consultations with the PPP over the 28th Constitutional Amendment.

“The PPP’s position on the province issue is clear and has been stated repeatedly,” he said. “The people of Sindh and their elected representatives have given their decision. Only the people of Sindh can decide Sindh’s fate.”

The PPP chairman said it was not the job of politicians to create hatred and divisions among people, while criticising members of the federal cabinet belonging to Karachi over their performance in the city.

“Those from Karachi who are part of the federal cabinet have not done a penny’s worth of work for the city,” he said, adding that the federal government showed little interest in Karachi while its representatives were busy “spreading hatred” in the city.

Bilawal called on the federal government to pay greater attention to Karachi, saying the public could be better served if federal and provincial institutions worked together in the city.

Turning to economic issues, the PPP chairman said it was the government’s responsibility to provide relief to people at a time when inflation and unemployment were at their peak.

He said the Sindh government was making efforts to reduce the financial burden on the public, particularly as rising electricity bills had made it difficult for people to meet their expenses.

Bilawal said he had been thinking about the possibility of shifting the entire Lyari area to solar energy, adding that the provincial government was working to provide solar power to its residents.