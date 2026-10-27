Karachi women thrash suspect accused of fleeing with their mobile phones

Women slap and beat a suspect with slippers during his court appearance over an alleged mobile phone snatching incident in Karachi. — Geo News

Suspect allegedly lured women with job offers.

Police recover several phones from his possession.

Nearly 60 women were called to farmhouse.



KARACHI: Several women thrashed a suspect with slippers and slapped him on court premises Tuesday after he was produced in a case involving the alleged theft of mobile phones from dozens of women lured with job offers.

The suspect, identified as Babar, was produced before a judicial magistrate in Malir for allegedly fleeing with mobile phones belonging to around 60 women.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspect had been arrested a day earlier and several mobile phones had been recovered from his possession.

The officer sought his physical remand, saying more mobile phones had yet to be recovered while the suspect’s alleged accomplices also needed to be arrested.

The court subsequently handed Babar over to police on a one-day physical remand.

A large number of women affected by the alleged scam were present on the court premises. Upon seeing the suspect, some of them struck him with slippers and slapped him.

The incident dates back to October 1, when the suspect allegedly lured the women to a farmhouse in Karachi’s Gadap area on the pretext of offering them jobs.

He allegedly took their mobile phones at the farmhouse before fleeing with the devices.