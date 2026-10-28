Pakistan strikes Afghan Taliban posts after deadly cross-border attack martyrs one, injures five

Smoke rises from the ruins of Afghan posts following Pakistani military strikes in retaliation for a cross-border attack. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Security sources say military's response is continuing following attack.

Pakistani troops prepared to counter further aggression along border.

Latest incident comes amid series of cross-border attacks in late April.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's armed forces have destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban checkposts in a retaliatory operation after an attack on civilians in South Waziristan's Angoor Adda area resulted in the death of one person and injured five members of the same family, security sources said.

Lower South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner said Afghan Taliban forces opened unprovoked fire on the Angoor Adda bazaar and nearby residential areas.

A mortar shell struck the area, killing one civilian and injuring five others, while several shops were damaged.

The deputy commissioner said Pakistani forces deployed along the border were carrying out an effective and forceful response to the attack.

Security sources said the Pakistan Army swiftly retaliated, destroying several Afghan Taliban checkposts across the border.

They added that the military's response was continuing, with troops prepared to counter any further aggression.

The incident comes amid recurring cross-border violence in the Angoor Adda sector.

In late April, mortar shelling from across the border injured civilians and damaged homes in South Waziristan, prompting Pakistani forces to target Afghan Taliban positions, according to security sources and local authorities cited by Geo.tv.

The clashes followed renewed hostilities in February, when Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Islamabad has repeatedly called on Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban authorities have denied allowing their territory to be used for attacks against other countries.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.