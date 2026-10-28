Karachi gunpoint harassment video prompts Sindh home minister to seek police report

Representational image of a person holding a gun. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has sought a report from the DIG South after a video purportedly showing men harassing and threatening citizens at gunpoint at various locations in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area went viral on social media.

The minister directed police to identify the men seen in the footage, stressing that those who use weapons to intimidate citizens must be brought to justice.

He also ordered a full inquiry into the video's authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The widely shared footage reportedly shows men travelling in a car and threatening passers-by with firearms at different locations in DHA.

They are also allegedly seen mocking and intimidating citizens, with one masked man pointing a weapon at pedestrians.

Lanjar ordered a thorough investigation, saying legal action must be taken against those involved if the allegations are confirmed. He also directed the DIG South to submit a report on the matter.

Police have not publicly confirmed the identities of the men or announced any arrests in connection with the incident.

The video has not been independently verified, and it remains unclear when and where it was filmed.