King Charles shares joyful moments in Bahamas before addressing dark chapter

The wait for King Charles was finally over as the monarch touched down in Nassau for his first visit to the Bahamas.

His Majesty received a warm welcome at Clifford Park, where crowds gathered to greet him during the latest leg of his autumn tour.

The visit marked his first return to the Bahamas since attending celebrations surrounding the country's independence in 1973.

The King joined the Governor-General and other dignitaries on the royal dais before turning his attention to the people who had come out to see him.

During a youth rally at Clifford Park, he viewed displays and achievements of the of Bahamians, taking time to speak with performers before departing.

The King was also captured having a great time with the Prime Minister.

Beneath the celebratory scenes, he also confronted a more difficult chapter of the country's history.

Within hours of arriving, the King addressed the legacy of slavery and the suffering it caused.

"It is only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering and injustices of the past, in these islands and beyond, even as we rejoice in the successes of the present and build new opportunities for the future," he said at the start of his visit.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has confirmed that the discussion will be on the agenda next week.

