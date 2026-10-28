Cyclone Arnab lashes India coast, no deaths reported

Women shield themselves under umbrellas during high tide amid rain and gusty winds as Cyclone Arnab approaches, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, October 27, 2026. — Reuters

Flash floods feared along coast between Bapatla & Visakhapatnam.

50,000 people told to move to safer areas in Andhra Pradesh.

Sri Lanka closes schools amid risk of flash floods and mudslides.



Ferocious winds and torrential rain lashed India's southeastern coast after a cyclone made landfall on Wednesday, but there were no initial reports of deaths, a top official said.

Cyclone Arnab hit southestern Andhra Pradesh state as a "very severe cyclonic storm", with winds of 115-125 kilometres (71-77 miles) per hour and gusts reaching 140 kph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at 0830 am (0300 GMT).

It warned of flash floods along the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said there had been no reported deaths from the storm, congratulating government officers who had "worked tirelessly throughout the night".

Naidu "expressed satisfaction that no loss of life occurred due to the proactive measures taken", his office said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Around 50,000 people were told to move to safer areas in Andhra Pradesh and another 48,000 in neighbouring Odisha state.

"Our homes get flooded, and we have to stay in the water," said Rajeshwari, 65, who gave only one name and had been taken to a government-run shelter near Kakinada.

Overnight, gales battered trees and heavy rain lashed the port city of Kakinada, close to the heart of the storm, as powerful waves crashed ashore.

But at dawn on Wednesday, residents emerged onto flooded streets to assess what appeared to be limited damage in the city.

'Safe indoors'

"Thank God, there was not as much damage this time," said businessman Hussain, 43, who uses one name.

"The sea is very rough, several trees have fallen, and sheds and hoardings have been damaged. The government declared a two-day holiday for schools, so people are staying safe indoors."

Sadiq, 40, a Kakinanda city resident, told AFP that the situation had become "very dangerous" on Tuesday night, but early warnings from authorities had helped people prepare.

"Many people locked their houses and moved to safer places", he said.

Cyclones, called hurricanes in the North Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific, are a regular menace in the Bay of Bengal and northern Indian Ocean.

The storm season, however, has been turbocharged by the El Nino weather phenomenon that has contributed to unprecedented warming.

Neighbouring Sri Lanka closed schools as its Department of Meteorology warned that storms could trigger flash floods and mudslides.

Nepal's disaster authority warned that the storm would move inland towards the Himalayas, bringing heavy rainfall and "a high risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches".

Nepal is still recovering from a catastrophic August 26 flood triggered by a glacial mountain collapse, which killed more than 1,400 people and left over 5,000 missing.