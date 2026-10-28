Security forces kill nine India-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers patrol at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Balochistan province on March 19, 2026. — AFP

ISPR says ops carried out on Oct 26 following intelligence reports.

Weapons and ammunition recovered from slain terrorists: ISPR.

Sanitisation ops underway to clear areas of remaining militants.

Security forces killed nine terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan's Kachhi and Wadh districts, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The operations were conducted on October 26 following reports of the presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In the first operation in Kachhi district, security forces busted a terrorist hideout following an exchange of fire, killing seven India-sponsored terrorists, according to the ISPR.

In a separate operation in Wadh district, security forces tracked and intercepted the movement of terrorists. An intense exchange of fire resulted in the killing of two more India-backed terrorists, the statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists killed in both operations, the military's media wing added.

The ISPR said sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the areas.

It added that the relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace.

The campaign aims to eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.