Haris Rauf fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during England tri-series clash

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (left) and Shadab Khan celebrate after their victory over England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series against England at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 20% of his match fee and handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during Sunday's ODI against England, the apex cricketing body said on Wednesday.

Rauf was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which concerns conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

The pacer has also received one demerit point, taking his tally to five following his third offence within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred at the end of the 46th over of Pakistan's innings when Rauf, positioned at the non-striker's end, appealed for a wide before engaging in an argument with England all-rounder Will Jacks.

Rauf raised his bat during the exchange and continued the argument despite a warning from umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. He subsequently brushed past the umpire while walking towards Jacks.

Meanwhile, England have been fined 15% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. The visitors were found to be three overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the stipulated time.

Rauf and England captain Harry Brook admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, no formal hearings were required.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Wayne Knights and fourth umpire Nassir Hussain.

The disciplinary action followed a thrilling contest in which Pakistan secured a one-wicket victory over England. Shadab Khan struck an unbeaten century and shared an unbroken 89-run partnership with Rauf for the final wicket to guide Pakistan to victory with 17 balls remaining.

The win secured Pakistan's place in the ODI tri-series final, where they are scheduled to face Sri Lanka on October 31.