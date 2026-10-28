BLACKPINK's major award announcement has fans hoping for reunion

Blackpink reunion hopes have emerged as the all girl group is set to receive a major Korean honour.

The K-pop superstars sparked excitement after news surfaced that all four members are set to receive a special group honour at one of South Korea's major cultural award ceremonies.

However, just as fans began hoping for a rare group appearance, reports brought an unexpected twist.

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Blackpink, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is slated to be honoured at the 17th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards in Seoul on October 29.

The recognition is expected to celebrate their contribution to Korean popular culture and their influence on the global music scene, although the exact award category has not yet been confirmed.

The announcement immediately fuelled speculation among fans, with many hoping the ceremony would finally bring the four members together on the same stage.

But subsequent reports suggest that the members will not attend the event in person and will instead submit prerecorded acceptance videos because of conflicting individual schedules.

While the news may disappoint fans anticipating a reunion, the group recognition remains a significant moment for BLACKPINK, whose worldwide popularity has helped bring K-pop to an even wider international audience.

Since pursuing solo activities alongside their group careers, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have continued to build their own musical and professional identities.

Their individual commitments have made opportunities to see all four together particularly exciting for BLINKs, the group's devoted fanbase.

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