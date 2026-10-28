PM Shehbaz sets November deadline for AI-related projects under Alibaba partnership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress on AI and digitalisation initiatives and cooperation with Alibaba Group in Islamabad on October 28, 2026. — PID

AI-based cancer diagnosis pilot project to be expedited.

Ogra to use AI tools to monitor petroleum supply chains.

Modern data platform planned for FBR and PRAL.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed relevant ministries to complete all necessary measures by November for projects under Pakistan's strategic partnership with Alibaba Group, aimed at promoting artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and technology-driven economic growth.

Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister stressed that the effective use of AI and modern technology was essential to improving trade, exports, agricultural productivity, business facilitation and public services.

He welcomed Alibaba's cooperation in promoting Pakistani agricultural exports to Chinese markets and called for modernising the agriculture sector through automation.

He also directed authorities to ensure that all projects under the partnership were implemented with clear targets, timelines and effective monitoring mechanisms.

The meeting was briefed on progress in several areas, including AI-based agricultural models, tobacco track-and-trace technology and digital platforms for citrus fruit and olive exports.

A dedicated Pakistan Pavilion has also been established on Alibaba's platform to promote Pakistani products in international markets.

A digital verification system for trade documents through Pakistan Single Window has been activated, while a two-year programme is being launched in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and Alibaba to help small and medium-sized enterprises access global markets through training and e-commerce opportunities.

The prime minister directed authorities to expedite a proposed pilot project for AI-assisted cancer diagnosis. He also called for the early launch of a 15-day AI training programme for IT graduates under the Ignite programme, in collaboration with Alibaba.

In the energy sector, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is being provided with AI and business intelligence tools to analyse fuel supply chain data. Shehbaz directed authorities to accelerate the introduction of an analytics system to improve monitoring of petroleum product supplies.

The meeting also reviewed progress on a modern data platform and central data hub for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

Initiatives to introduce AI and digital technologies in higher education, railways, postal services and urban management are also nearing completion.

The prime minister said the strategic partnership with Alibaba offered opportunities to expand access to international markets for small and medium-sized businesses and create new avenues for technology-led development.

He recalled that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed with Alibaba at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou during his visit to China.

He directed the relevant ministries to complete the required measures by November and submit progress reports to ensure the partnership delivers tangible results.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Musadik Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, along with senior officials, attended the meeting.