ECP orders KP LG polls in delimited districts, excludes 12 under ARDC

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during by-elections in Karachi on October 16, 2022. — PPI

Election programme to be submitted for ECP approval.

Polls excluded in five districts under October 11 order.

Delimitation completed in 23 KP districts, ECP told.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday ordered local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts where constituency delimitation has been completed, while excluding 12 districts covered by special administrative arrangements under the Area Representative and Development Council (ARDC).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the reserved verdict in the KP local government elections case, directing the commission's office to submit the election programme for approval in districts where the delimitation process has been finalised.

The poll organising body ruled that elections would not be scheduled in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and North Waziristan under the federal government's order dated October 11.

The commission also directed its office to issue delimitation schedules for other districts where the process remains incomplete, excluding Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan.

The ECP further ordered the adjustment and determination of village and neighbourhood councils and category-wise reserved seats in the relevant tehsil councils, including those in Karak, Hangu, Swat, Bar Swat, Battagram, Paharpur and Allai, to facilitate timely elections and delimitation.

The decision followed a hearing on Tuesday, when a five-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner considered the provincial government’s request to defer polls, citing law and order concerns, emergency measures and the deployment of troops.

During the hearing, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal informed the bench that delimitation had been completed in 23 districts, where elections could proceed through an official order.

The commission also considered the provincial government's amendments to local government legislation, which affected the delimitation process.

The terms of local bodies elected in the first phase expired in March 2026, while those formed in the second phase completed their terms in June.

Emergency and new administrative structure

President Asif Ali Zardari proclaimed emergency and governor's rule in KP on October 11, 2026, on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution.

The federal government cited worsening security conditions and shortcomings in the provincial government’s counterterrorism efforts.

Under the arrangement, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assumed responsibility for provincial affairs, assisted by an 11-member advisory council. Parliament subsequently endorsed the emergency measures during a joint sitting on October 15.

The federal government also established an Area Development Secretariat (ADS) to oversee administrative and development matters in 12 designated districts, with the Area Representative and Development Council (ARDC) providing a representative structure for the affected areas.

According to The News, the administrative arrangement includes key appointments to oversee provincial affairs and coordinate work in the designated districts.

The ADS is intended to support governance, development and security-related administration, while the ARDC provides a mechanism for local representation and oversight.

The 12 districts covered by the arrangement are Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan.