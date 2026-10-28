Amelia Dimoldenberg draws criticism over 'Chicken Shop Date' cinema release

Amelia Dimoldenberg has just announced the cinema release of the last ever episodes of her show Chicken Shop Date, and it has sparked a mixed reaction.

The actress and comedian will release the final six episodes in theatres on November 24 in the UK, Ireland, and Paris.

While some fans are super excited for the grand release, some critics on social media pointed fingers on the stature of the event for a YouTube show.

READ MORE: Amelia Dimoldenberg parts ways with 'Chicken Shop Date' after 12 years

Taking to X, a social media user wrote, "no disrespect to her but is it really that serious," and another agreed, "paying to watch a youtube video at the cinema...... ok."

A third chimed in, "They will put anything in the theaters nowadays like wtf?" while one asked, "who could she possibly have on the episodes to even warrant this tho?"

One noted, "Maybe Taylor Swift or Harry Styles," speaking of the potential guests.

Defending the cinema release, one fan argued, "this series single handedly launched her career and now she works with the biggest corporations. it IS THAT SERIOUS."

READ MORE: Role Model revealed as Chicken Shop Date's last guest?