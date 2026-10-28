Imran Khan's sister Noreen hospitalised after suffering heart discomfort in jail

Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, is pictured during a sit-in near Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. — APP/File

Noreen shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Initial medical tests being conducted.

PTI founder’s sister remains under detention.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi was shifted from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after experiencing heart-related discomfort, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

Lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar said Noreen had experienced discomfort in her heart while detained at Kot Lakhpat jail, following which she was taken to the cardiology hospital.

He added that doctors were conducting her initial medical tests.

Noreen and Uzma Khan have been detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), 1960, since September 21, when they were taken into custody in Lahore and subsequently shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail.

The duo were arrested a day after police took their sister, Aleema Khan, into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO), in Lahore.

The detentions came ahead of PTI’s nationwide protest, including a planned long march on Islamabad on September 27, seeking Imran’s release and supremacy of the Constitution.

The Punjab government recently extended the detention of all three sisters by another 30 days, according to a report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Aleema’s son, Shahrez Khan, had challenged the detention of the former premier’s sisters in the LHC.

The court subsequently disposed of the petition after reviewing the Punjab home secretary’s report confirming the extension of their detention.