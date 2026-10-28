Danny Masterson's appeal for rape conviction gets rejected

Masterson was sentenced in 2023 for raping two women at his home in 2003

Danny Masterson will continue to carry out his 30-years-to-life prison sentence after his appeal got rejected.

According to Us Weekly, a three-judge panel rejected all of the That ’70s Show alum’s arguments in an 89-page ruling issued Tuesday, October 27.

Masterson was convicted in 2023 of forcibly raping two women at his home in 2003. He received consecutive 15-years-to-life sentences for the two counts. Jurors could not reach a verdict on a third charge involving his former girlfriend, who accused him of sexual assault in 2001.

READ MORE: Danny Masterson slams lawyer for jail verdict

His legal team argued that trial judge Charlaine Olmedo showed bias against Scientology, the religion Masterson practices. However, the appeals panel found her statements showed “no animus or departure from neutrality regarding Scientology.”

The judges also rejected arguments concerning the statute of limitations and evidentiary rulings, as well as a separate habeas corpus petition claiming Masterson received inadequate legal representation.

Masterson’s appellate attorneys, Cliff Gardner and Eric Multhaup, said Tuesday they would appeal to the California Supreme Court and continue pursuing a separate habeas petition.

READ MORE: Scientology expels Danny Masterson, but not due to rape conviction