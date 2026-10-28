'Fabricated stories': Pakistan dismisses Afghan Taliban regime's claims over border incident

Pakistani soldiers keep vigil next to newly fenced border fencing along with Afghan's Paktika province border in Angoor Adda in South Waziristan district on October 18, 2017. — AFP

Info ministry says Taliban forces initiated unprovoked firing.

Adds Pakistani forces destroyed seven Afghan Taliban posts.

Pakistan says Taliban regime is acting at India's behest.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has dismissed the Afghan Taliban regime's claims regarding the Angoor Adda border incident, saying Kabul forces initiated unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on civilians on the Pakistani side.

In a fact-check statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said that the Afghan Taliban regime was spreading fabricated accounts and noted that Pakistan's security forces had inflicted heavy casualties on its personnel in retaliation.

The incident in South Waziristan left one civilian martyred and five members of the same family injured after a mortar shell struck the area.

The ministry's statement came after Pakistan's armed forces destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban checkposts in a retaliatory operation after an unprovoked attack carried out by the Afghan Taliban forces on civilians in South Waziristan's Angoor Adda area, according to security sources.

In its statement today, the information ministry said Pakistan's security forces delivered an "immediate, effective and disproportionate response", claiming the action silenced the opposing forces' guns and caused significant material losses, including the destruction of seven posts.

It also mentioned that the attack followed a pattern dictated by India, accusing the Afghan Taliban regime of acting at the behest of its "proxy masters India".

The statement described the incident as further evidence of the Kabul regime's "deceitful character", dismissing claims by its official spokespersons as part of a recurring pattern of misinformation.

"Truth Prevails Over Falsehood," the ministry said in the concluding message accompanying its statement.

The latest incident comes amid recurring cross-border violence in the Angoor Adda sector. In late April, mortar shelling from across the border injured civilians and damaged homes in South Waziristan, prompting Pakistani forces to target Afghan Taliban positions.

The latest exchange also follows renewed hostilities in February, when Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban authorities have denied allowing their territory to be used for attacks against other countries.