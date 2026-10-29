 
Geo News

Pregnant woman among 7 killed in oxygen cylinder blast at Tharparkar health centre

Hospital administration says oxygen cylinder exploded as staff members fitted it while patient was still inside ambulance

By
Abdul Ghani Bajeer
|

Published October 29, 2026

Ambulances are parked outside a mortuary following a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad, August 26, 2026. — Reuters
Ambulances are parked outside a mortuary following a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad, August 26, 2026. — Reuters

  • Oxygen cylinder blast sets PPHI ambulance ablaze.
  • AC confirms ambulance fire deaths at health facility.
  • Injured shifted to Mithi as teams probe deadly explosion.

THARPARKAR: Seven people, including four hospital employees, a pregnant woman and two attendants, were killed when an oxygen cylinder exploded in a parked ambulance at a Basic Health Unit (BHU) Plus facility in Tharparkar, rescue officials said.

The ambulance, operated by the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), was parked at the health facility when the explosion occurred, Assistant Commissioner Nagarparkar Erum Karim Narejo said, according to local reports.

Rescue officials said the fire broke out while staff changed the ambulance's oxygen cylinder.

Hospital administration said the pregnant woman was still inside the ambulance when staff began fitting the cylinder. An explosion during the process triggered the fire.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Mithi for treatment, the assistant commissioner said. 

The identification of those who died was underway, while teams from the district administration, rescue services and the health department were present at the scene.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges facing healthcare services in Tharparkar, a largely arid district where residents often depend on public health facilities for medical care and emergency transport.

In a report published in October 2019, Geo.tv highlighted difficulties in accessing ambulance services at Civil Hospital Mithi. 

The hospital had refused to provide an ambulance to transport the body of a deceased infant, citing a lack of funds for fuel. 

The earlier case is separate from the current incident but illustrates concerns over the availability of emergency transport in the district.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be officially confirmed.

Make us preferred on Google
'Fabricated stories': Pakistan dismisses Afghan Taliban regime's claims over border incident
'Fabricated stories': Pakistan dismisses Afghan Taliban regime's claims over border incident
Imran Khan's sister Noreen hospitalised after suffering heart discomfort in jail
Imran Khan's sister Noreen hospitalised after suffering heart discomfort in jail
PTI parliamentary party to push for rollback of emergency, governor's rule: Gohar video
PTI parliamentary party to push for rollback of emergency, governor's rule: Gohar
ECP orders KP LG polls in delimited districts, excludes 12 under ARDC
ECP orders KP LG polls in delimited districts, excludes 12 under ARDC
Security forces kill nine India-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan IBOs: ISPR
Security forces kill nine India-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan IBOs: ISPR
Justice Kayani resigns as LHC judge, cites 'executive's growing control' over judiciary video
Justice Kayani resigns as LHC judge, cites 'executive's growing control' over judiciary
Centre plans $18bn investment for strategic water infrastructure over next decade
Centre plans $18bn investment for strategic water infrastructure over next decade
Karachi gunpoint harassment video prompts Sindh home minister to seek police report
Karachi gunpoint harassment video prompts Sindh home minister to seek police report