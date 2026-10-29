Barbara Barrie dead at 95: Broadway original and Oscar nominee remembered

Barbara Barrie, the Oscar-nominated actress who created the role of Sarah in the original Broadway production of Company, has died at the age of 95.

She died on 28 October 2026 following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Her daughter, Jane Harnick, confirmed the news to the New York Times and said the death was “chosen and medically assisted following the diagnosis.”

Barrie had also spoken publicly in 2014 about living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Barrie earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Breaking Away in 1979. Her other film credits include One Potato, Two Potato, Private Benjamin and Judy Berlin.

On television she appeared in Barney Miller, Dead Like Me and Suddenly Susan, and earned an Emmy nomination for a 1992 guest role on Law & Order.

On stage, her role in Company brought a Tony nomination. She originated parts in The Prisoner of Second Avenue, California Suite, Torch Song Trilogy and Significant Other, among others, and appeared in revivals of The Beaux Stratagem and Fiddler on the Roof.

Off-Broadway, she won a Drama Desk Award in 1974 for The Killdeer and was praised as Elizabeth Proctor in the 1958 revival of The Crucible.

Barrie was also an author. She wrote two children’s books, Lone Star and Adam ZigZag, and two memoirs about her battle with colorectal cancer, Second Act and Don’t Die of Embarrassment.

Her husband, Jay Harnick, died in 2007. She is survived by her children, Jane and Aaron, and three granddaughters.