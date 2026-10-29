Five killed, more than 27 injured as bus plunges into drain in Hafizabad

Rescue efforts are underway at the accident site near Fateh Jang where a bus overturned on December 30, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Over 27 injured passengers shifted to hospital, say Rescue 1122.

Rescue officials say bus fell into drain near flyover in Hafizabad.

Cause of crash appeared to be overspeeding: rescue officials.

HAFIZABAD: The death toll from a passenger bus crash in Hafizabad rose to five on Thursday, while more than 27 injured people were taken to hospital, Rescue 1122 said.

The bus was travelling from Raiwind to Chiniot to attend the Tablighi Ijtema when it plunged into the drain near a flyover. Rescue officials said the accident appeared to have occurred because of overspeeding.

Rescue teams reached the scene and began operations to recover passengers and assist the injured. More than 27 injured people were subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.

Further details about the victims and the condition of those hurt were not immediately available.

Earlier this year in June 2026, seven people sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van plunged into a canal near Dharampura-Chaubcha Phatak in Lahore.

In August 2022, at least seven people were killed and 24 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a pond near Solangi Kharl, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Bhattian in Hafizabad district. Rescue officials attributed that accident to speeding.

Punjab Traffic Police guidelines require bus and truck drivers to observe speed limits, keep vehicles roadworthy and avoid overloading.