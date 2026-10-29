Counterfeit flu vaccine stock seized in Lahore amid nationwide shortage

A representational image shows a syringe filled with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. — AFP/File

Two suspects apprehended in Lahore raid: official.

Urges public to buy vaccines from licensed pharmacies.

Vaccines by multinational firms unavailable: official.

LAHORE: Authorities in Lahore have seized a large stock of suspected counterfeit flu vaccines amid a nationwide shortage of genuine doses, an official said.

According to the official, the drug inspectors of Lahore carried out the raid, during which two suspects were apprehended on the spot.

A substantial stock of suspected counterfeit vaccine was seized from the suspects, the official said, without giving the exact location, quantity, or identities of the accused.

The official said that the investigation was continuing and that a first information report (FIR) would be registered against the accused under the Drugs Act, 1976.

The raid comes as genuine flu vaccines are in short supply across the country, with products of leading multinational and Chinese manufacturers unavailable in the market, and spurious vaccines have flooded the gap, The News reported, citing drug control officials.

An official of the office of Chief Drug Controller Punjab said the shortage extended to vaccines of every major supplier, adding that vaccines manufactured by two multinational companies might arrive only in limited quantity towards the end of November or in December.

He said that Chinese vaccines, which would normally help fill the gap, were also unavailable after their limited stocks were exhausted.

Seasonal influenza vaccines are usually administered ahead of the winter months, when flu cases rise. They are generally recommended for high-risk groups, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses.

A shortage of genuine vaccines can push those who need protection towards unverified sources, which is the situation the drug authorities are trying to prevent.

The official urged the public to purchase flu vaccines only from licensed pharmacies. He advised buyers to confirm that the cold chain has been maintained, to check the batch number and to verify the manufacturer's seal on the product.

The development comes days after Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal rejected reports of a flu vaccine shortage in Pakistan, saying vaccines remain available in the market despite the unavailability of specific multinational brands.

Speaking to Geo News last week, Kamal said the issue concerned particular brands whose requested prices had not yet received approval from the federal government.

"The flu vaccine is present in the market, and there are several brands of flu vaccines available," he had added.

According to Kamal, one of the brands had refused to continue selling its vaccine at the existing price and sought an increase, which he acknowledged "may well be justified".

He said the relevant committee had completed its deliberations and submitted its proposal to the cabinet, where final approval was required.