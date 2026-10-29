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Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha sentenced to 10 years each in security breach case

Lawyer argues ATC cannot give verdict while applications pending before SC, high court

By
Shabbir Dar
|

Published October 29, 2026

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari (right) with her husband and fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, during a court hearing in Islamabad on December 5, 2025. — AFP
Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari (right) with her husband and fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, during a court hearing in Islamabad on December 5, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Thursday sentenced lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison each in the security breach case.

The case, registered at Aabpara Police Station, stems from allegations that the lawyer couple posed a security risk by interfering in state affairs during the visit of an international cricket team in October 2024.

The lawyer for Mazari and Chattha had sought a postponement of the verdict, arguing that their petitions were still pending before the Supreme Court and the high court.

"The decision should be postponed until the petitions pending before the Supreme Court and high court are decided," lawyer Aimal Mandokhail said.

He further argued that the court could not legally announce its decision while the applications remained under consideration.

Mandokhail also said that the defence's application seeking the transfer of the case was pending before the high court.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the verdict at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, handing down sentences under three separate provisions.

The court also imposed fines on Mazari and Chattha alongside the 10-year jail term.

Addressing the defendants, the judge said they had faced various allegations, noting that the prosecution had presented seven witnesses during the trial.

The court indicted Mazari and Chattha on October 7 in the case registered on October 25, 2024.

A state counsel was appointed by the court to represent the defendants during the proceedings. State counsel Atif Mahmood cross-examined the prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution presented a total of seven witnesses before the court.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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