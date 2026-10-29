‘No defence pact discussed in Tehran', Asif hits back at Fazl

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during National Assembly session on October 29, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

CDF Munir helped stop a war and avert Yemen conflict risks: Asif.

Minister urges global recognition of Pakistan’s role in peace efforts.

Political compromises to gain power were mistake: defence minister.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that his presence in Tehran was not necessary, as the discussions there were neither about a defence agreement nor Pakistan’s defence.

The defence minister responded to remarks made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman a day earlier during the National Assembly session.

Speaking during an NA session today, Asif said the discussions in Tehran did not concern Pakistan’s defence and were outside the mandate of the Ministry of Defence.

Asif said he had personally participated in two recent defence agreements, distinguishing those arrangements from the discussions held in Tehran.

“The Field Marshal [Asim Munir] went there to broker peace,” the defence minister said, describing him as a "messenger of peace".

He added that Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir had helped stop a war and that the situation in Yemen could have deteriorated.

The defence czar called for international recognition of Pakistan’s and the CDF Munir’s roles in peace efforts. He also expressed hope that positive developments would emerge in the Middle East in the coming days.

Taking aim at Fazl, Asif said the JUI-F chief had experienced both disagreements and cooperation with the state and had also been part of the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Until recently, Fazl was with us. We jointly brought a no-confidence motion,” he said, referring to their earlier political cooperation during the PDM set-up

Fazl, who was the chief of the multi-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that removed the PTI-led government in April 2022, ruled the country for 16 months.

Speaking in the lower house, the defence minister also criticised the circumstances surrounding Fazl’s becoming opposition leader, describing it as a result of “muk muka” — a term commonly used to suggest a political understanding or deal.

“Just tell me what he did for Kashmir during those 10 years as chairman of the Kashmir committee, apart from swinging on swings,” Asif said.

He also acknowledged mistakes by his own political side, saying they should not have made compromises to come to power.

"I believe we made mistakes. We should not have entered into such compromises to come to power. We should have sat on the opposition benches; there would have been more dignity in that,” he said.

Asif said forming a coalition with such political figures had left the government vulnerable to pressure.

“When you come to power by forming a coalition with such people, you keep getting blackmailed,” he said, describing Fazl's previous speech as an example of what he called political blackmail.

Asif said political opponents could criticise the govt on other matters but should not target the country’s foreign and defence policies.

“You can say whatever you want about us, but do not criticise our foreign and defence policies,” he said.

He further alleged that criticism began when political figures did not receive a share of power.

“When they get their share in power, they remain silent; when they do not, they start criticising,” he said without naming Fazl.