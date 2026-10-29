Govt seeks solutions to improve export financing for SMEs

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani chairs a consultative meeting on enhancing SME exports, improving access to export finance and addressing challenges faced by small and medium-sized exporters in Islamabad, October 29, 2026. — Geo News

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani chaired a high-level meeting at the Finance Division to discuss measures to enhance exports by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and improve access to export finance.

The meeting deliberated on the key challenges faced by exporting SMEs, explored practical and actionable solutions and sought feedback from exporters on the recently announced SME support measures of the govt.

The state minister highlighted govt’s commitment to patronise exporting SMEs by improving their access to finance, foreign markets, new products, reduction in cost of doing business and promoting ease of doing business.

Regarding Export Finance Scheme (EFS) utilisation by SMEs, he emphasised the need for participating banks to designate focal persons, clearly communicate eligibility criteria and establish timelines for processing applications. He stressed improving the Export Facilitation Scheme's effectiveness, the feasibility of expanding export credit insurance and risk-sharing mechanisms for smaller exporters.

The exporting SMEs from diverse sectors highlighted regulatory and taxation matters, compliance costs and certification requirements, including emerging requirements for green certification and access to international markets.

Export costs and competitiveness were discussed, including freight availability, shipping costs, and access to productivity-enhancing machinery and technology, to improve SME productivity and export capacity.

Bilal Kayani directed stakeholders to consult chambers and exporters, document key issues, and establish a tracking mechanism with clear responsibilities and timelines.

Relevant institutions will review financing, regulatory and market-access matters and assess options to improve digital access, collateral arrangements and export credit support.

The meeting reaffirmed the govt’s commitment, in line with the prime minister’s directives, to improving access to export finance, strengthening coordination and facilitating SMEs in enhancing their competitiveness and expanding their presence in international markets.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, Senior Technical Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office on Trade Dr Saeed, Special Secretary Commerce Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Strategic Transformation) FBR Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce, provincial departments and representatives of leading SME exporters.