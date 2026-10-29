Fact-check: Indonesian dance video shared with false claim about Christian girl in Pakistan

A video viewed more than a million times is being shared on social media with claims that it shows a Christian girl in Pakistan being gang-raped and forced to convert to Islam.

The claim is false. The video shows a traditional Javanese performance in Indonesia and has no connection to Pakistan.

Claim

On October 14, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video claiming it showed a Christian girl in Pakistan being forced to convert to Islam after being raped by several men.

The post asked: “What do you think of the condition of women in Muslims countries?”

The accompanying footage shows several men restraining a woman. At the time of writing, the post had received more than 1.1 million views.

Identical claims were shared here and here.

Fact

The video shows a traditional Javanese performance in Indonesia, not an incident involving the alleged forced conversion of a Christian girl in Pakistan.

Through keyword searches and reverse image searches, Geo Fact Check traced the footage to an Instagram account that posted it on August 29 with the caption “Mendem Jaranan”.

Jaranan is a traditional Javanese performing art originating in Indonesia.

The Indian publication The Quint also fact-checked the video and found that it originated in Indonesia.

Verdict: The video shows a traditional Jaranan performance in Indonesia and is unrelated to the alleged forced conversion of a Christian girl in Pakistan.



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