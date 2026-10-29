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Mariella Frostrup set for 'I'm A Celebrity' after Jesy Nelson pulls out of ITV show

The TV star has interviewed the likes of George Michael, Paul McCartney and Hillary Clinton, LuLu and more

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Published October 29, 2026

ITV is reportedly considering Mariella Frostrup for Im A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after Jesy Nelson pulled out of the show
ITV is reportedly considering Mariella Frostrup for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after Jesy Nelson pulled out of the show

ITV is reportedly considering Mariella Frostrup for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after Jesy Nelson pulled out of the show.

The former Little Mix star, 35, is said to have backed out of her six-figure deal with a 'heavy heart' just weeks before the series launch, to take care of her daughters, amid their battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 1.

Now Loose Women star Mariella, 63, who was once said to be dating Hollywood star George Clooney, could be heading Down Under A TV insider told The Sun: 

READ MORE: Jesy Nelson gives glimpse into cosy date with boyfriend Ben Davies

'This is a really prestige signing for I'm A Celebrity and it's fair to say she isn't the sort of character you necessarily expect to see heading into camp.

'With a career in broadcasting and journalism she's likely to have a wealth of anecdotes to share with her campmates.'

Mariella started out in music PR and helped to organise the publicity for Live Aid in 1985 before going into TV presenting and journalism.

The TV star has interviewed the likes of George Michael, Paul McCartney and Hillary Clinton, LuLu and more. 

READ MORE: Jesy Nelson gives glimpse into cosy date with boyfriend Ben Davies

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