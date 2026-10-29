JUI-F sought governor's rule in KP, Mohsin Naqvi tells PTI senators in heated session

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addresses Senate session on October 29, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Naqvi claims JUI-F earlier sought governor’s rule.

Minister rejects claims over Iran defence agreement.

JUI-F senators protest during heated exchange.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed during a heated Senate session on Wednesday that JUI-F leaders had previously approached the government seeking the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing his remarks to PTI senators present in the House.

“Barrister Ali Zafar sahib is sitting here. These [JUI-F leaders] are the same people who used to come to us before governor’s rule and say, ‘Impose governor’s rule and rid us of them’,” Naqvi said, referring to the JUI-F.

His remarks prompted protests from JUI-F lawmakers, including Senator Kamran Murtaza, prompting repeated interventions from the chair asking members to avoid cross-talk and let the interior minister finish his statement.

Naqvi’s claim came as he hit back at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his remarks a day earlier, including about the purpose of the interior minister’s visit to Iran.

Naqvi rejected the assertion that Pakistani officials had travelled to Iran to negotiate a defence agreement, saying the visit was instead aimed at dealing with the ongoing regional crisis.

“This was completely not a defence agreement,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had specifically assigned him responsibilities concerning the ongoing crisis.

“I do not go out of enthusiasm. The prime minister has tasked me with the current crisis of this war and entrusted certain things to me, which is why I go,” he said.

The interior minister said he had previously held Fazl in personal regard, but accused the JUI-F chief of leaving little room for mutual respect through his recent remarks.

“Some things do not befit a politician,” Naqvi said.

The Senate session grew increasingly tense as Naqvi traded barbs with JUI-F lawmakers, with Kamran protesting against his remarks and the chair repeatedly calling for order in the House.

Naqvi also launched a scathing attack on JUI-F, accusing its leaders of using religion for political and personal benefit.

“They have used Islam for politics, they have used Islam for business,” he said, alleging that they invoked religion whenever it served their personal interests.

The interior minister further accused JUI-F leaders of benefiting from the state when it suited them and turning against it when they were denied a share in power.

“For them, the state is a mother until the day they can squeeze the state,” Naqvi said, adding that they considered the state good as long as they received benefits from it.

“When they do not get a share in the government, then [they] spit on the state,” he added.

Naqvi warned that such remarks would not go unanswered, saying a “line” had been crossed repeatedly.

“If they do it, they will get an answer,” the interior minister said as JUI-F members continued protesting his speech.