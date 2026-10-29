'Harry Potter' TV series drops first poster with big casting change

The new Harry Potter television series gave its fans their first look with the release of its debut poster.

The reveal has also brought new attention to the show's growing cast, with new details about the actors stepping into some of the story's most famous roles.

However, one casting update has caught particular attention, as a major character is set to be played by a different actor. The change has added another talking point for fans who are eager to see the magical world return to their screens.

With the first poster now out, excitement continues to build around the upcoming series.

The series, moreover, is expected to bring a new take on J.K. Rowling’s famous books, introducing a new generation of actors to the world of Hogwarts.

While the original films remain popular with fans, the television version will have more time to explore the characters and their stories across several episodes.

The casting updates have also raised questions about how the new actors will bring these well known characters to life.

Fans, meanwhile, will be watching closely as more details about the show are revealed.

For now, the first poster has offered an early glimpse of what is to come. With new faces, familiar characters and a different format, the series has plenty to prove when it finally reaches the screen.