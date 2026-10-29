England end ODI tri-series campaign with 55-run win against Sri Lanka

England's players celebrate their win in the end of the one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2026. — AFP

Sri Lanka bowled out for 331 while chasing 387-run target

Pavan Rathnayake scores 118 off 77 balls for Sri Lanka

Ben Duckett scores 167 off 132 balls, named Player of the Match.



England beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in their final league match of the ODI tri-series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, setting up a title clash between the host and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 387, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 331 in 45.1 overs despite centuries from Pavan Rathnayake and a strong contribution from captain Kusal Mendis.

Rathnayake top-scored with 118 off 77 balls, hitting 15 fours and one six, while Kusal made 89 off 71 deliveries, including eight fours and five sixes. Avishka Fernando also contributed 48 off 50 balls as Sri Lanka attempted to keep pace with England's imposing total.

However, Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets at crucial stages and fell 55 runs short of the target.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (L) and England's captain Harry Brook (R) gesture at the end of the one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2026. — AFP

Liam Dawson led England's bowling attack with four wickets for 49 runs in his 10 overs. Sonny Baker claimed two wickets, while Sam Curran, Henry Crocombe and Joe Root took one each.

Earlier, England posted 386 for five in their allotted 50 overs, with Ben Duckett leading the batting effort through a commanding 167 off 132 balls. He struck 24 fours and was named Player of the Match for his innings.

Tom Banton scored 74 off 75 deliveries as he and Duckett added 163 runs for the opening wicket. Captain Harry Brook contributed 44 off 34 balls, while Will Jacks made 30 off 21 deliveries.

Jordan Cox added 43 off 27 balls, and Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 21 off 12 deliveries as England finished with a formidable total.

For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando took two wickets, while Dasun Shanaka, Eshan Malinga and Dilshan Madushanka claimed one each.

Pakistan finished top of the three-team standings with six points from four matches, having won three and lost one.

Sri Lanka secured second place with four points after two wins and two defeats, while England finished third with two points after winning one of their four matches.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the final on Saturday, October 31, in Lahore.