Patrick Stewart dies at 86 following Alzheimer's and Dementia battle

Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86.

The beloved actor, known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, passed away on Wednesday, October 29. According to an Instagram statement shared by his team on Thursday, Stewart passed away following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Steward yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the statement read.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

His team further requested that instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources.

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