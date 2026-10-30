Four dead, 11 injured in helicopter crash in Bosnia, says Italy

The site of the crash of a ICH-47 Chinook helicopter belonging to the Italian contingent of the European Union Force (EUFOR) Althea mission, near the village of Gorice, in Brcko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 29, 2026. — Reuters

Italy says 15 people were aboard helicopter when it crashed in Brcko district.

Says 11 injured in crash while serving with EU peacekeeping mission in Bosnia.

Authorities investigate copter crash during EU peacekeeping mission.

ROME/ATHENS: An Italian military helicopter serving with the European Union's peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina crashed on Thursday, killing four people and injuring 11 others, Italy's defence ministry said.

Two of those killed were Italian army members and two belonged to the Italian Red Cross's Volunteer Military Corps.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It added that all 11 injured were receiving treatment and none was in a life-threatening condition. A total of 15 people were on board.

"At this moment of immense grief, my thoughts go first and foremost to the families of our fallen, to whom I extend my personal condolences and those of the entire Defence establishment," Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said.

ANSA news agency reported the helicopter came down in the village of Gorice in Brcko district. Images carried by local media showed a military transport helicopter overturned on the ground and shattered into pieces.

"There are no words capable of easing such a profound loss," Crosetto said.

The aircraft had been deployed as part of Operation Althea, run by the European Union Force, which oversees the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Italy's defence ministry said the cause of the crash was under investigation and that inquiries were underway to establish the circumstances of the accident.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed her condolences, writing on X: "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those who, as part of the mission to promote peace and stability in the region are experiencing hours of anguish."