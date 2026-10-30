Security forces shoot down five drones in Balochistan: sources

A collage of stills taken from a video showing wreckage of drones shot down by Pakistan in Kharan District, Balochistan, October 29, 2026. — Geo News

Five drones destroyed before reaching their intended target.

Attempted attack focused on a check-post in Albat area.

No casualties or property damage reported in incident.

Security forces foiled an attempted attack by the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan in Balochistan, shooting down five drones before they could hit their targets, security sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, terrorists attempted to target a security check-post established in the Albat area of Kharan district.

The security forces responded promptly and effectively, destroying all five drones before they could reach their intended target, the sources said.

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident, they added.

It may be noted that Pakistan last month shot down eight drones after they entered the country's airspace from Afghanistan, security sources said.

The sources said the armed forces' air defence system detected all eight drones in time and intercepted them, foiling the attempted intrusion.

They had said the air defence system deployed along the Pak-Afghan border and operated by the Pakistan Air Force remains fully operational and ready round the clock.

Cross-border militancy

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians, a position Kabul has disputed.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February 2026, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025 following clashes along several border points.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.