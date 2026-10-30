Pakistan beat India by four wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Pakistani players celebrate after taking wicket during Group C match at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. — Facebook/@HKSixes

Pakistan clinched a thrilling four-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in their Group C clash at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, boosting their hopes of advancing to the next round alive at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

The victory came as a breather after Pakistan suffered a one-wicket defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening Group C encounter earlier in the morning.

Batting first, India were bowled out for just 88 in their allotted six overs, with Shashank Singh top-scoring with a fighting 40 off 11 deliveries, featuring two fours and five sixes.

Nitish Rana contributed 19 off 14 balls, including one four and two sixes, while T Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12 off six deliveries, striking two boundaries.

Rahul Tripathi added nine off five balls, while Rahul Tewatia and captain Krunal Pandya were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

For Pakistan, Abdul Samad was the leading wicket-taker with figures of 2/10 in a single over, while Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Shahzad claimed one wicket apiece.

The national side made a flying start as captain Abbas Afridi smashed five consecutive sixes in the opening over bowled by Krunal Pandya, helping the Green Shirts collect 31 runs.

Khawaja Nafay continued the onslaught by striking five boundaries in the second over bowled by Natarajan, which yielded 28 runs and took Pakistan past the 50-run mark.

However, Shashank broke the opening partnership by dismissing Afridi, who had smashed 35 off just eight deliveries, including one four and five sixes.

Nafay continued his aggressive approach, scoring 41 off 12 balls, featuring two fours and five sixes, before falling to Tewatia.

Irfan Niazi then sealed the victory in style, hitting a six off his first delivery. Samad remained unbeaten on seven off three balls, including a six, as Pakistan completed the chase.