Geo News, UN Women Pakistan ink global media compact to advance gender equality

Pakistani civil society activists carry placards and shout slogans during a rally for women's rights on International Women's Day in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

UN Women Pakistan and Geo News have joined forces through the UN Women Global Media Compact, an initiative that brings together media organisations committed to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment through responsible, inclusive editorial decisions and gender-responsive journalism, according to an official statement.

The partnership marks an important step towards strengthening collaboration between UN Women and the media in Pakistan to promote women and girls’ rights, challenge gender stereotypes, amplify women’s voices and leadership, and encourage fair and balanced representation of women and girls.

The UN Women Global Media Compact is an invitation-based, pro bono alliance that encourages media organisations to integrate gender equality into their editorial practices, reporting and public engagement. Through this partnership, Geo News joins a global effort to promote media coverage that reflects the experiences and contributions of women and girls while addressing discrimination and inequality.

Logos of GEO News and UN Women Pakistan. —Geo News/X@unwomen_pak/File

Fahmida Iqbal Khan, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women in Pakistan, said, “What the media chooses to cover, and whom it invites to speak, shapes how a society sees women and girls. When women and girls appear in the news mainly as victims, and rarely as economists, judges, legislators or entrepreneurs, it reinforces the very norms that hold Pakistan back. By joining the Media Compact, Geo News is committing to change that picture. We look forward to working together to promote gender-responsive journalism, challenge harmful stereotypes and foster a media environment where women and girls are represented with dignity, fairness and respect.”

Azhar Abbas, managing director of Geo News, said: “At Geo News, we believe that the media has a responsibility not only to reflect society, but also to help shape a more informed, equitable and inclusive one. Fair and meaningful representation of women and girls is fundamental to responsible journalism, and it is a commitment we take seriously.

“Over the years, Geo News has used its reach and influence to bring important social issues into the national conversation, amplify underrepresented voices and highlight the contributions of women across different fields. Through our partnership with UN Women and the Media Compact, we aim to build on this work with greater focus and purpose.

“Our commitment goes beyond representation on screen. We intend to strengthen gender-responsive editorial practices, challenge stereotypes, broaden the range of women experts and decision-makers featured in our coverage, and ensure that women and girls are represented with dignity, fairness and context. We also look forward to exploring impactful editorial initiatives that can translate this commitment into meaningful public awareness and lasting change.

“We are pleased to partner with UN Women in this important endeavour. By combining UN Women’s expertise with Geo News’ extensive media reach and editorial platform, we hope to contribute to a media environment that better reflects the realities, achievements and aspirations of women and girls in Pakistan.”

In Pakistan, where media plays a significant role in shaping public discourse, gender-responsive journalism can help challenge discriminatory social norms, counter harmful stereotypes and raise awareness of issues affecting women and girls. These include violence against women and girls, women’s economic empowerment, political participation and leadership, unpaid care work, and digital safety.

Through this partnership, UN Women Pakistan and Geo News will explore opportunities for collaboration, including editorial dialogue, amplifying the voices of women experts and leaders, highlighting women’s achievements, and promoting informed public discussion on gender equality and women’s rights.

The partnership also underscores the importance of ethical and responsible reporting, particularly on gender-based violence and other sensitive issues. Respecting survivors’ dignity, privacy, safety and agency is essential to ensuring that media coverage informs the public without reinforcing stigma or causing further harm.

The collaboration reflects UN Women’s commitment to engaging media as a strategic partner in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment. By encouraging responsible storytelling and inclusive representation, the partnership aims to contribute to a media environment in which women and girls are not only visible but also heard, respected and recognised as agents of change.

The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), developed by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, provide guidance to businesses on advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

The global WEPs directory lists more than 13,400 companies, reflecting growing private-sector engagement in gender equality and inclusive business practices. More than 190 companies in Pakistan have joined this network, according to figures provided for this release.

Their commitment supports efforts to create equal opportunities, foster partnerships and innovation, and advance gender equality, corporate responsibility and sustainable socio-economic growth across Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Pakistan WEPs Awards 2026 mark the first national WEPs Awards ceremony in Pakistan, recognising businesses advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Organised by UN Women Pakistan in partnership with De Rien and Soorty, with Geo as media partner, the awards celebrate achievements across seven categories.

The ceremony shines a spotlight on businesses turning commitments into action and creating more inclusive workplaces, markets and opportunities for women across Pakistan

The national winners will be considered for the regional 2026 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards, alongside national winners from other countries in the region, subject to regional eligibility and confirmation of the final arrangements.