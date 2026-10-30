Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban posts in retaliatory strikes: sources

Security forces destroy an Afghan Taliban post along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. — Radio Pakistan

Several Afghan Taliban personnel reportedly killed in strikes.

Security forces "target posts" near South Waziristan, Parachinar.

Taliban regime personnel forced to abandon their positions.



Security forces on Friday destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts and military installations in areas adjoining South Waziristan and Parachinar districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security sources say.

The Pakistan Army launched the retaliatory strikes in response to unprovoked firing by Kabul regime personnel on October 27 in Angoor Adda, security sources said.

According to the security sources, the Afghan Taliban personnel abandoned their posts and fled after the retaliatory action by the Pakistan Army.

There were also reports of multiple casualties among Afghan Taliban personnel, the security sources said.

The security forces on Wednesday had destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban checkposts in a retaliatory operation after an attack on civilians in South Waziristan's Angoor Adda area resulted in the death of one person and injured five members of the same family, the security sources had said.

Lower South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner had said Afghan Taliban forces opened unprovoked fire on the Angoor Adda bazaar and nearby residential areas.

A mortar shell struck the area, martyring one civilian and injuring five others, while several shops were damaged.

The deputy commissioner had said Pakistani forces deployed along the border were carrying out an effective and forceful response to the attack.

Security sources had said the Pakistan Army swiftly retaliated, destroying several Afghan Taliban checkposts across the border.

The incident came amid recurring cross-border violence in the Angoor Adda sector.

In late April, mortar shelling from across the border injured civilians and damaged homes in South Waziristan, prompting Pakistani forces to target Afghan Taliban positions, according to security sources and local authorities.

The clashes followed renewed hostilities in February, when Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Islamabad has repeatedly called on Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks in Pakistan.