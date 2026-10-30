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King Charles issues instruction to royals over Thomas Markle probe

Meghan Markle's father becomes topic of discussion in royal household

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

King Charles issues instruction to royals over Thomas Markle probe
King Charles issues instruction to royals over Thomas Markle probe

King Charles and his team have taken a sensible step by keeping it quiet about Thomas Markle's probe matter after facing heat all year related to the Andrew-Epstein revelations.

The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, who gained sympathy for years and claimed Meghan has been keeping his grandchildren away from him, has now faced serious allegations related to child pornography.

His own son and Meghan's half-brother accused his father of possessing disturbing content. However, the 82-year-old grandparent of Archie and Lilibet denied these claims.

Meghan also condemned her father's act and revealed that she received a letter in 2019 during her time in the UK.

An investigation has now begun, but fans see complete silence from Buckingham Palace over the matter.

In conversation with Page Six, royal commentator Andrea Caamano shared, "Despite Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK, relations remain complicated, and I don’t see the Palace wanting to become involved in matters concerning Meghan’s father.

"I don’t anticipate the Royal Family becoming involved in this situation."

Andrea said that King Charles, Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the firm will continue their royal duties as per schedules and ignore the matter.

"I wouldn’t expect any public intervention from the royal family in this particular matter," the royal expert added. 

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