Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard's marriage meets new scandal on social media

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's marriage has been subjected to an internet debate many a times, but this time critics have come up with allegations of an 'abusive marriage.'

The Nobody Wants This star revealed some insights into their bond, which shocked social media and they accused the podcaster of narcissism.

Bell told listeners on his podcast that her husband flirts with her by flirting with other people in front of her, which seemed alarming to fans and they took to social media to express their concerns.

READ MORE: Dax Shepard reveals biggest challenge in marriage to Kristen Bell

One X user wrote, "When you date down, the man will crush your self esteem on purpose in order to drag you down to his level," and "She has low self-esteem because she's with him," added another.

A third chimed in, "imagine your husband flirting by complimenting the waitress and calling it a love language," and "he’s so clearly jealous that she’s beloved and actually talented enough to book roles and he’s just the bum."

More wrote, "same man that said he could kill her but never would because he 'loves' her too much," referring to a controversy from last year, while one penned, "I don’t think Kristen Bell knows she’s in abusive relationship."

READ MORE: Inside Kristen Bell's 46th birthday celebrations with Dax Shepard and kids