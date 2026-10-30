Saudi Arabia introduces same-day visa processing for Pakistani citizens

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik (right) meets Saudi Arabia's newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Rajeh bin Tami Al-Baqami in Islamabad on October 30, 2026. — APP

Pakistan seeks expanded cooperation in mining, energy sectors.

Pakistan plans major petroleum storage complex in Balochistan.

Saudi Arabia introduces same-day visa processing for Pakistanis.



The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad has introduced same-day processing of visa applications for Pakistani citizens to facilitate travel and strengthen business, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, Saudi Ambassador Dr Rajeh bin Tami Al-Baqami announced on Friday.

The announcement came during a meeting between the ambassador and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, during which the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the mining, petroleum and energy sectors.

The minister welcomed the longstanding strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and conveyed that, during his recent visit to Riyadh, he had communicated to His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud the Pakistani leadership's special sentiments of solidarity and affection for the Saudi people.

He said Pakistan deeply valued its historic relationship with Saudi Arabia and remained committed to expanding cooperation across strategic sectors.

The two sides discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral engagement, including investment, commercial cooperation and partnerships in key sectors.

Malik informed the ambassador that Pakistan had approved a tax-neutral bonded policy, benchmarked against international energy hubs such as Fujairah and Singapore.

Under this framework, Saudi companies can establish commercial oil reserves in Pakistan without local tax liabilities, offering an opportunity to diversify maritime transit risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al Mandeb Strait while facilitating access to Asian markets.

Malik highlighted that strategic oil storage facilities in Pakistan would provide Saudi Arabia with greater flexibility in managing supply routes and accessing regional markets.

He further highlighted Pakistan's plans to develop a major petroleum storage and refining complex at Hub, Balochistan, under the guidance of Technip Energies UK.

The proposed facility, supported by the prime minister and the chief of defence forces, will have the capacity to accommodate Very Large Crude Carriers and strengthen Pakistan's potential as a regional energy corridor serving Central Asian and Chinese markets.

The minister said investment opportunities under Pakistan's ongoing refinery upgradation programme, aimed at modernising domestic refining infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and transitioning towards Euro 5 fuel standards.

He said the programme offers significant opportunities for Saudi investment and participation in Pakistan's refining sector.

Appreciating Saudi Arabia's support during recent global market disruptions, Malik thanked the Saudi authorities at Yanbu port for prioritising crude oil shipments to Pakistan.

He also discussed coordination with Saudi Aramco to explore expanded procurement of crude oil cargoes and dedicated LPG shipments to support Pakistan's energy requirements, particularly in view of the anticipated increase in domestic gas demand during the winter season.

Both sides underscored that the strong defence and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia provides a foundation for broader regional peace, stability and economic cooperation.