Opposition 'signals willingness' to join electoral reforms committee after PPP outreach

PPP delegation meets opposition leaders — Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas — at the Parliament House in Islamabad on October 30, 2026. — Geo News

PPP delegation invites opposition to join committee.

PTI seeks equal government-opposition representation.

Proposed 30-member panel to recommend electoral reforms.

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders have indicated their willingness to join a proposed parliamentary committee on electoral reforms following an outreach by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with a formal response expected after consultations within the next few days.

A PPP delegation met opposition leaders on the instructions of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and invited them to become part of the electoral reforms committee, according to PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman.

The PPP proposed that the government and opposition jointly formulate recommendations aimed at ensuring transparent, free and fair elections.

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan chief and National Assembly Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai and the alliance’s vice chairman and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas sought time to consult the PTI leadership before giving a formal response, according to sources.

Raja Nasir, however, agreed with the proposal to make the electoral process more transparent, while Sherry Rehman expressed hope that the opposition would respond positively to the invitation.

“We met opposition leaders on Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s instructions and invited them to join the electoral reforms committee,” Sherry said, adding that the opposition had indicated it would respond after consultations.

PTI seeks equal representation

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan demanded equal representation for the government and opposition on the electoral reforms committee.

He said any electoral reforms should be impartial and in line with the aspirations of the public.

According to the sources, the committee is expected to examine alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections as well as subsequent by-elections and elections in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It would also seek to identify those responsible for electoral irregularities and recommend measures to prevent their recurrence, the sources added.

The committee’s recommendations would subsequently be presented before parliament for approval.

Committee to comprise 30 members

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the National Assembly had already approved the formation of the electoral reforms committee and that the speaker would soon issue its formal notification.

He said the process of finalising the names of its members was yet to be completed.

The proposed committee would comprise 30 parliamentarians — 20 from the National Assembly and 10 from the Senate — with seats distributed among political parties according to their numerical strength in the two houses.

Tariq said efforts would be made to give importance to “positive, constructive and workable” proposals from all parliamentary parties.