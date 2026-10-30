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Tearful King acknowledges mistake after Queen's correction

The monarch made a rare slip of the tongue, but his wife was quick to step in with a quiet correction

By
Web Desk
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Published October 30, 2026

Tearful King acknowledges mistake after Queens correction
Tearful King acknowledges mistake after Queen's correction

King Felipe of Spain was quietly corrected by his wife Queen Letizia as he delivered a moving speech outside the Toledo University Hospital on Thursday.

The King and Queen stepped out to support survivors of the Toledo rail crash, as well as the healthcare workers treating them.

At least 69 people were killed and over 100 others injured when a high-speed train rear-ended a stationary train near Urda in the Toledo province of Spain on Wednesday.

The King was greeted by the President of Castilla-La Mancha Emiliano García-Page upon his arrival. Letizia, accompanying the monarch, looked somber in black dress.

As the royals emerged from the facility, both appeared emotional and seemed to be wiping away tears as the King read a speech from his phone.

During his speech, the monarch made an error, however, his wife quietly corrected.

He referred to "the tragedy in Aramuz" - rather than Urda, where Wednesday's tragedy occurred.

He later acknowledged his mistake, noting that "the queen was quite right" after she took him to one side and pointed out his error.

It is to mention here that the Aramuz train disaster took place on 18 January 2026, when an Iryo high-speed train derailed in Adamuz (Córdoba, Spain), and an oncoming Renfe Alvia train crashed into the wreckage, killing 46 people and injuring 292 others.

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